Employment Group Of The Year: Jones Day

By Max Kutner (January 21, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Jones Day achieved successes for management clients last year in employment matters, such as securing victories for railroads seeking to change crew sizes and defending against biometric privacy claims, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Employment Practice Groups of the Year. With around 130 attorneys in offices across 16 U.S. cities and more than a dozen other countries, the labor and employment practice is one of the largest groups at Jones Day, according to its leaders. "We really are looking to take on the most complex labor-employment issues our clients face," said Elizabeth McRee, one of the practice leaders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS