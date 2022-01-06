4th Circ. Denies Removal Relief For 'Prosecution Witness'

By Jennifer Doherty (January 6, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel has rejected a bid for humanitarian protection from a Honduran man who reported gang activity to the police, ruling that his proposed particular social group, "prosecution witnesses," was too nebulous to secure deportation relief. Wednesday's unanimous three-judge panel decision denied Walter Rolando Herrera-Martinez's petition for withholding of removal, a benefit that protects noncitizens who establish that their life or freedom will be threatened in their home country because of race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group. "Frankly, it is difficult to know precisely what group Herrera-Martinez seeks to advance," U.S. Circuit Judge...

