European Court Tosses 'Gay Cake' Discrimination Case

By Richard Crump (January 6, 2022, 1:48 PM GMT) -- The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday tossed a legal challenge brought by a gay rights activist against the Christian owners of a Northern Ireland bakery that refused to make a cake with a slogan supporting same-sex marriage. In a majority decision, a panel of seven ECHR judges ruled that the so-called gay cake case is inadmissible because the applicant, Gareth Lee, had "failed to exhaust domestic remedies" available in the U.K. courts. The ECHR held that Lee's rights under the European Convention of Human Rights had to have been "raised explicitly or in substance before the domestic authorities" for the...

