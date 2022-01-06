Google, Facebook Fined €210M In France For Cookie Policies

By Najiyya Budaly (January 6, 2022, 10:55 AM GMT) -- France's data privacy watchdog said on Thursday that it has fined Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook a total of €210 million ($238 million) for making it difficult for users to refuse cookies, in violation of French data protection law. The French authority said it found that the French websites operated by Google and Facebook made it harder for users to refuse cookies than to accept. (iStock) The Commission Nationale de l'informatique et des Libertés, known as CNIL, said it has fined Google €150 million and Facebook €60 million. The French authority said it found in an investigation that the French websites...

