Motorola Challenges CMA's Emergency Services Probe

By Christopher Crosby (January 6, 2022, 3:21 PM GMT) -- Motorola has challenged the competition watchdog's decision to investigate its monopoly of the country's mobile network for emergency services, saying its contract with the government has been misunderstood. The telecommunications giant is fighting a decision by the Competition and Markets Authority to open an investigation into its "Airwave Solutions" network. The watchdog is concerned that Motorola is "cashing in" by delaying the planned rollout of a replacement, according to documents published on Wednesday by the Competition Appeal Tribunal. The antitrust watchdog said in October that it wanted to look at costs associated with maintaining the existing network and whether Motorola could have an incentive...

