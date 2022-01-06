SocGen's Car Leasing Unit Bids €4.9B For LeasePlan

By Benjamin Horney (January 6, 2022, 9:55 AM EST) -- The car leasing subsidiary of French banking giant Société Générale SA will pay €4.9 billion ($5.5 billion) to buy Dutch automobile fleet and leasing company LeasePlan from a group led by U.K. private equity shop TDR Capital, the companies said Thursday. Under the terms of the transaction, ALD Automotive will launch a tender offer for LeasePlan, with consideration coming via a mixture of cash and stock, the company said in a statement. The acquisition adds to ALD's portfolio a business with 1.8 million vehicles in its fleet. Together, the companies will have a fleet 3.5 million vehicles strong, positioning NewALD as...

