UK Competition Chief To Quit After 6-Year Run

By Silvia Martelli (January 6, 2022, 4:20 PM GMT) -- The chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that he will step down from his role in July 2022 after six years in the top job at the U.K. antitrust watchdog. Andrea Coscelli joined the CMA as an executive director in 2013, when the regulator was created. He was elected as CEO in July 2016 and re-appointed in 2020 for a further term of two years. "I feel now is the right time to confirm I will not be seeking another term," Coscelli said. The CMA said the appointment of the new CEO "will be set out in...

