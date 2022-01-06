Skadden-Led Stryker Buys $3.09B Health Care Software Maker

By Benjamin Horney (January 6, 2022, 10:27 AM EST) -- Medical device company Stryker Corp., led by Skadden, will strengthen its digital capabilities through the acquisition of health care communications company Vocera Communications Inc. at an enterprise value of about $3.09 billion, the companies said Thursday. The agreement, which carries an equity value of roughly $2.97 billion, calls for Kalamazoo, Michigan-headquartered Stryker to buy San Jose, California-based Vocera Communications for $79.25 per share, according to a statement. Formed in 2000, Vocera makes software and hardware aimed at helping health care providers become more efficient in the way they care for patients, including by making communication easier among patients, their families and...

