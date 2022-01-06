Commerce Finds Mexico Sugar Cos. Mostly Uphold Trade Deal

By Grace Dixon (January 6, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that while Mexican sugar producers have generally abided by the terms of a 2020 agreement governing sugar imports from Mexico, additional talks are needed to address minor record-keeping and reporting issues. In a pair of reports slated for publication in the Federal Register on Friday, Commerce preliminarily determined that two mandatory respondents, Impulsora Azucarera del Trópico and Ingenio de Huixtla, largely adhered to the terms of agreements suspending the antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on sugar from Mexico that capped the volume of sugar imports and set minimum prices. However, while Ingenio de Huixtla and its...

