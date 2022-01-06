Judge Overrules Fee Request Objections As Citgo Sale Looms

By Clark Mindock (January 6, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge overseeing the contentious proposed sale process for shares in Citgo's parent company approved another round of special master fees Thursday, despite complaints from Venezuela that the bill is getting way too high. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark dismissed concerns raised by Citgo and PDV Holding Inc. — a Venezuelan holding company and the indirect parent of the U.S. petroleum company — and approved the special master's request for $3.1 million, an amount that is more than 50% higher than the $2 million cap the two companies said they agreed to. Judge Stark provided no immediate rationale...

