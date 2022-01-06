Immigrant Says J&J Unit Paid Him Less Than Americans

By Matthew Santoni (January 6, 2022, 2:12 PM EST) -- A Moldovan immigrant claims a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary paid him less than his American-born counterparts and brushed off his complaints with statements about how he was living a "dream life" in America, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Vasiliy Dulgiyer said he had worked since 2005 as a computer numerical control machinist for DePuy Synthes, an orthopedics device manufacturer acquired by Johnson & Johnson, but consistently got no annual raise or smaller raises than similarly situated co-workers, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. When Dulgiyer complained internally about the pay...

