Civil Rights Complaint Filed Against Rhode Island Water Utility

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 6, 2022, 10:31 PM GMT) -- A coalition of groups, including the Environmental Defense Fund, has filed a Civil Rights Act complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accusing a Rhode Island water utility of leaving low-income minority residents behind as toxic lead water pipes are replaced. The complaint filed Wednesday against Providence Water claims a program of infrastructure work and partial lead service line replacements disproportionately increases the risk of lead exposure from drinking water for Black, Latino and Native American residents, contrary to the water board's responsibilities under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Providence Water requires that homeowners pay to replace the portion of...

