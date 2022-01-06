Bipartisan Bill Would Give Tribes Access To Medical Stockpile

By James Arkin (January 6, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- A bipartisan coalition of senators and House members reintroduced legislation this week to guarantee that the Indian Health Service and other tribal authorities have access to medical supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile during public health emergencies. The legislation, titled the Tribal Medical Supplies Stockpile Access Act, was reintroduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Reps. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Tom Cole, R-Okla., on Tuesday. The legislation would ensure that drugs, vaccines and other medical supplies in the stockpile would be deployed to the Indian Health Service or other applicable tribal organizations, along with state and local governments. The stockpile is...

