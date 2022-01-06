Calif. Pot Regulator Awards $100M To Help Local Licensing

By Sam Reisman (January 6, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- California's cannabis regulatory agency announced on Tuesday that it had awarded nearly $100 million in grant funds to help municipalities and counties speed up the process of converting provisional marijuana business licenses into annual ones. The Department of Cannabis Control said that many of the licenses converted were for smaller businesses, companies with social equity status, or those that hailed from the legacy market. The DCC originally unveiled this so-called Local Jurisdiction Assistance Grant Program in October, with a promise to fund 17 local jurisdictions in amounts ranging from $400,000, for the city of Commerce, to $22 million for Los Angeles....

