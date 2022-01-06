Trade Group, Others Rip Vidal's Nomination To Lead USPTO

By Tiffany Hu (January 6, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- Kathi Vidal, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, has been slammed for her "close ties" to Big Tech by groups including a trade coalition of American manufacturers and labor unions that say Vidal is "wholly unfit" for the role. In a letter dated Wednesday, the Coalition for a Prosperous America said Vidal was the "poster child for the rampant problems" with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board due to her involvement as a litigator in Big Tech's alleged abuse of the U.S. patent system. Pointing out that her clients include Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and more, the...

