GOP Slams Biden's Bid To Suspend LNG By Rail Rule

By Clark Mindock (January 6, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- Republicans have slammed the Biden administration's decision to suspend a Trump-era rule allowing for the transportation of liquefied natural gas on rail lines, saying the move could aggravate the ongoing supply chain crisis and keep energy prices high. In a letter sent to Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Acting Administrator Tristan Brown, a group of 18 Republicans led by Transportation and Infrastructure Committee ranking member Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said suspending the 2020 rule would stifle access to natural gas energy supplies, which they described as a "safe" and "environmentally friendly fossil fuel option." "LNG has a proven safety record,...

