Ad Injury Clause Triggers Coverage In IP Suit, Panel Says

By Angela Childers (January 6, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- An insurer must defend a company in an intellectual property dispute after a Massachusetts appellate panel held Thursday that the policyholder's general liability policy included defense for allegations of "personal and advertising injury." The three-justice panel of the Massachusetts Appeals Court vacated and remanded a superior court decision, holding that Utica National Insurance and subsidiaries Utica Mutual Insurance and Graphic Arts Mutual Insurance have a duty to defend EL Group LLC and its directors against counterclaims brought by a former business partner. Princeton, Massachusetts-based EL Group, which describes itself as an investment company, entered into a contract in 2008 with leather...

