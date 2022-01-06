Inovalon Investors Seek Stock Appraisal After $7.3B Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (January 6, 2022, 3:08 PM EST) -- Five former Inovalon Holdings Inc. institutional investors have sued for a Delaware Chancery Court appraisal of their shares following the health care data tech company's $7.3 billion go-private sale last year. The five companies involved hold 593,297 shares combined, worth about $24.3 million at the $41 per share offer by a consortium of private equity investors led by Nordic Capital X. Inovalon's stockholders overwhelmingly approved the deal in November. Corporate appraisal actions seek a court ruling setting the fair stand-alone value of a company, and aim for a price better than the one paid by the buyer after excluding "synergy" values...

