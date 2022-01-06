Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Candle Co. Boy Smells Hits Rival Daddy Smells With TM Suit

By Ryan Davis (January 6, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- Candle and fragrance company Boy Smells, whose products are sold at Bloomingdale's and Saks Fifth Avenue, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday against an upstart candle rival called Daddy Smells, saying the "nearly identical" name will confuse consumers.

Boy Smells' complaint says the company has sold millions of dollars worth of candles since launching in 2015; has been featured in Vogue, GQ and InStyle; and has collaborated with singer Kacey Musgraves. The suit claims Daddy Smells began operating in 2020 with a name designed "to capitalize on the substantial goodwill that plaintiff has built."

"On information and belief, defendant chose the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!