Candle Co. Boy Smells Hits Rival Daddy Smells With TM Suit

By Ryan Davis (January 6, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- Candle and fragrance company Boy Smells, whose products are sold at Bloomingdale's and Saks Fifth Avenue, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday against an upstart candle rival called Daddy Smells, saying the "nearly identical" name will confuse consumers. Boy Smells' complaint says the company has sold millions of dollars worth of candles since launching in 2015; has been featured in Vogue, GQ and InStyle; and has collaborated with singer Kacey Musgraves. The suit claims Daddy Smells began operating in 2020 with a name designed "to capitalize on the substantial goodwill that plaintiff has built." "On information and belief, defendant chose the...

