FDIC Chair's Exit Likely To Boost Biden's Banking Agenda

By Jon Hill (January 7, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- The surprise announcement that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s Trump-appointed top official will resign in less than a month has handed the Biden administration a plum opportunity to get a jump on its banking agenda in the new year. FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams closed out 2021 with a dramatic flourish, releasing a letter to the White House late in the afternoon on New Year's Eve declaring her intention to step down from the agency effective Feb. 4, more than a year before her term was supposed to expire. McWilliams, who was appointed to the FDIC in 2018 by President Donald Trump,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS