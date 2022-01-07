Withers Fights £8M Claim Over Missed Libor Suit Deadline

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 7, 2022, 3:02 PM GMT) -- Law firm Withers LLP has hit back at an £8 million ($10.8 million) lawsuit filed by its former clients, who claim that the attorneys failed to warn them about a time limit on an interest rate rigging suit. Withers told the High Court in a defense on Wednesday that it is not liable for damages claimed by its client, a trust for the owners of a luxury travel business, for failing to advise it that it had to file its interest rate lawsuit against NatWest before the statute of limitations expired. It noted that the lawsuit was destined to fail anyway....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS