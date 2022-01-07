Qatar Airways Sues Airbus For $600M Over Jet Defects

By Christopher Crosby (January 7, 2022, 2:12 PM GMT) -- Qatar's flagship air carrier has sued Airbus for more than $600 million in London over surface flaws in planes that have seen its passenger aircraft grounded amid safety concerns. Qatar Airways claims that Airbus owes it more than $618 million in compensation for the grounded aircraft, a figure that grows by $4 million a day. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Qatar Airways Group QCSC is seeking damages against the French manufacturer after the Gulf state's aviation regulator grounded 21 jetliners over concerns about their safety, according to a Dec. 20 claim filed at the High Court. The carrier alleges that its Airbus A350...

