HSBC Hong Kong Hits Developer With $5M Swaps Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (January 12, 2022, 5:39 PM GMT) -- HSBC's Hong Kong subsidiary has hit a property development company with a lawsuit in London as the bank seeks to claw back more than $4.6 million it says it is owed from swaps and derivatives transactions. The claim filed at the High Court against Cayman Islands-based Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. says the transactions at issue took place in 2020. Fantasia agreed that the deals would be governed by international standards — and HSBC alleges that these have been breached. According to the lawsuit, which has recently been made public, Fantasia asked to close out six transitions in October but failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS