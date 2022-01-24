Property Consultancy Fights Negligence Suit Over Loan

By Silvia Martelli (January 24, 2022, 2:20 PM GMT) -- A property consultancy has hit back at a lawsuit filed by a short-term lender, saying its estimate that a property was worth £4 million ($5.4 million) for a loan was correct. In a High Court defense filed on Nov. 25 and now made public, Alexander Reece Thomson LLP rejected accusations by Hope Capital Ltd. that it had overestimated by £2 million the price of a property in the Surrey town of Cobham, southeast England. Hope Capital, which lends up to £5 million for 12 months, said in its September claim that it would not have offered a £2.5 million loan for the property...

