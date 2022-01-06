Rival Vape Cos. Reach $85K Settlement Over E-Cig Patent

By Katryna Perera (January 6, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- Electronic cigarette company VPR Brands LP announced Thursday it had reached an $85,000 settlement with PHD Marketing Inc., resolving claims that the rival e-cig company had infringed VPR's long-standing patents for e-cig products. A press release from VPR stated it had entered into the settlement agreement on Dec. 30, 2021, and that in addition to the $85,000 payment from PHD, VPR has granted it a "nonexclusive, non-assignable license to practice the invention set forth in the patent." VPR initially sued PHD in May 2021, claiming that the electronic cigarette products PHD imports, uses and sells infringe on one or more claims...

