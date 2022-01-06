Texas Gov. Loses Third Appeal Over Mask Mandate Ban

By Katie Buehler (January 6, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- An Austin, Texas, appellate panel on Thursday became the latest to side with local officials in their fight against Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on mask mandates, holding that the governor doesn't have absolute power to determine how each of the state's 254 counties responds to the pandemic. The Third Court of Appeals joined its sister courts in Dallas and San Antonio in rejecting Abbott's argument that, as "commander in chief" of the state's disaster response, his executive orders preempt any local orders instituting face covering requirements. Harris County officials will be allowed to continue requiring county employees and visitors on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS