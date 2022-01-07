Milk Vitamin Patents Surprisingly Soured By Section 101

By Irena Royzman, Hannah Lee and Shannon Gillespie McComb (January 7, 2022, 12:39 PM EST) -- On Sept. 21, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware granted summary judgment that two formulation patents were directed to patent-ineligible subject matter.[1] The two ChromaDex patents concern compositions and pharmaceutical formulations of nicotinamide riboside, or NR, a vitamin present in cow's milk, for oral administration. The ChromaDex Inc. v. Elysium Health Inc. decision was particularly surprising since the compositions and formulations at issue do not exist in nature and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and district courts have generally upheld patent claims to formulations of natural compounds under Title 35 of the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS