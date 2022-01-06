SEC Sues Fla. Men Indicted In Federal Insider-Trading Case

By Al Barbarino (January 6, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit three Florida residents on Thursday with a civil insider-trading suit on the heels of federal charges levied against the trio, claiming that the men used nonpublic information to trade stocks ahead of announcements from shoe company DSW, Rite Aid and Canadian cannabis business Aphria. David Schottenstein used inside information gleaned from a cousin to trade in advance of an August 2017 DSW earnings announcement, a December 2018 tender offer to acquire Aphria Inc. and a February 2018 announcement of a merger agreement between U.S. grocery company Albertsons Companies Inc. and Rite Aid Corp., according to the SEC...

