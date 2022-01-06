State Farm Suit Puts Amazon In Hot Water Over Faulty Bidet

By Mike Curley (January 6, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Services LLC on Thursday removed to California federal court a suit from State Farm General Insurance Co. alleging the online marketplace sold a couple a faulty bidet that sprung a leak, causing more than $180,000 in damages to their home. In a complaint initially filed in state court in November, State Farm said that two of its policyholders, Glen and Ileana Carley, had bought an "Orangehome" model handheld bidet through Amazon's online store in 2017. In October 2020, however, the bidet, which was installed in the upstairs master bedroom of their San Jose home, failed and caused water to spray...

