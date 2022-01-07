Insurers Avoid Defending NY Manufacturer Against PFAS Suits

By Ganesh Setty (January 7, 2022, 3:26 PM EST) -- Two AIG units have no duty to defend a manufacturer of synthetic materials accused of negligently allowing so-called forever chemicals known as PFAS to pollute local water supplies, soil and air in Petersburgh, New York, a state appellate court ruled. Bottled water for distribution to town residents is piled up at the municipal complex in Petersburgh, New York, in 2016. High levels of PFAS were found in the town's water supply. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) On Thursday, a five-judge panel affirmed a lower court's ruling that two pollution exclusions apply in Tonoga Inc.'s general liability insurance policies with New Hampshire and Granite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS