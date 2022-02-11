Project Finance Group Of The Year: Ballard Spahr

By Morgan Conley (February 11, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Ballard Spahr LLP attorneys helped shape more than $10 billion in project financings over the past year, including securing funding for a lithium extraction project in southern California and advising underwriters for the world's first trash-to-fuel plant, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Project Finance Groups of the Year. Among the firm's notable achievements was arranging financing for a venture that will supply General Motors Co. with U.S.-derived lithium needed to power electric-vehicle batteries. Client Controlled Thermal Resources Inc. and its project subsidiaries clinched the multimillion-dollar investment and commercial collaboration with GM in September. Partner Patrick Gillard, a co-leader...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS