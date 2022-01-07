4th Circ. Tosses Accident Suit Over Yamaha Motorcycle

By Mike Curley (January 7, 2022, 1:26 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has thrown out a suit alleging that defects in a Yamaha Motors Corp. USA motorcycle led to a rider's burns when she was rear ended, saying the rider failed to show how Yamaha's conduct in South Carolina contributed to the claims. In an unpublished opinion filed Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court's decision to dismiss Niya S. Wallace's suit, saying while Yamaha does business in South Carolina and bringing claims against the company in the state would not be a burden, there's no link shown between the company's conduct in South Carolina and the accident itself....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS