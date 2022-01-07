Ascend Slams MedMen For Not Closing On Investment Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (January 7, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- Cannabis operator Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. has accused MedMen Enterprises Inc. of breaching an investment agreement for a majority stake in MedMen's New York operations by refusing to close the transactions, saying it sends a message that "certain cannabis companies cannot be trusted to keep their word." Ascend said in a Thursday press release that MedMen has refused to close the transactions on the grounds that the required regulatory approval was not obtained, and in doing so "is essentially challenging the regulators' authority and ignoring the regulations of the state's medical program." Ascend said that MedMen attempted to "unilaterally" cancel the...

