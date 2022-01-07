Chicago Exchange Awarded $330K In Fees After Antitrust Win

By J. Edward Moreno (January 7, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has awarded the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group over $330,000 to cover litigation costs against it by U.S. Futures Exchange LLC after the Seventh Circuit affirmed nearly two years ago that the Chicago exchange had not conspired to keep U.S. Futures from forming a rival exchange. On Thursday, Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois tossed the plaintiff's arguments that the litigation costs the Chicago exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade were asking for were inflated and accounted for unnecessary spending. They had sought $307,033, which the court granted in...

