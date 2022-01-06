Calif. Tax Plan Would Fund Single-Payer Health Care

By Maria Koklanaris and Lauren Berg (January 6, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- Single-payer health care in California would be funded via a sweeping tax package that includes a new gross receipts tax, a new payroll tax and a surcharge on personal income taxes for certain earners under a proposed constitutional amendment introduced Thursday. The chief sponsor of a proposed single-payer health plan in California said it is necessary to combat "debilitating insurance costs, out-of-reach prescription drugs and arbitrarily high hospital fees." (iStock) The proposed constitutional amendment would be the funding mechanism for an existing bill to create a new single-payer system called Cal-Care. The amendment calls for a 2.3% tax on business gross receipts, a...

