Feds Denied Discovery Stay In Challenge To DOD Vax Mandate

By Nathan Hale (January 6, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday denied the federal government's bid to stay discovery in a lawsuit from 16 service members challenging the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying the government failed to adequately support its request. In its Dec. 6 motion, the government defendants asked U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor to pause their obligation to produce evidence until he rules on their forthcoming motion to dismiss, but the Pensacola-based judge said that with a motion to dismiss yet to be filed, he is "in no position to take a preliminary look at their arguments." "Because defendants have not...

