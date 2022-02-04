Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

By Tom Zanki (February 4, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's global team prospered from a robust year for corporate financing, guiding landmark initial public offerings and public listings in industries such as fintech, consumer retail and electric vehicles and earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. With offices spread across the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia, Davis Polk executed some of the world's most notable transactions in the past year, highlighted by Swiss running shoe company On's U.S. IPO and trading app Robinhood's splashy debut, among others. The firm's 260 or so capital markets attorneys, based mostly in...

