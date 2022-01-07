GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (January 7, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- A former general counsel of Nissan who brought an unfair dismissal case against the carmaker denies he wrongly held on to confidential company documents. And Google was much in the news this week, including being fined €150 million ($170.44 million) for privacy violations in France, granting a big pay raise to its GC and other execs, and being told by two members of Congress to stop trying to bully the U.S. antitrust chief. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Ex-Nissan GC Denies Wrongdoing in Holding On to Docs...

