Chubb Unit Beats Publishing Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (January 7, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Kentucky publishing and quilting company lost its bid for coverage of its pandemic losses after a federal judge determined that it had failed to show the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage under its Chubb policy. U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton said Thursday that Schroeder Publishing Co. couldn't show that its property sustained any direct physical damage as a result of the coronavirus or related government restrictions. The judge declined to rule differently from the other federal district and circuit courts that have favored insurers in virus coverage disputes. The ruling comes as another victory for Chubb...

