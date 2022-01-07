Feds, Developer Reach $7.5M Deal Over Contamination

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 7, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- The federal government has asked a Hawaii federal court to approve a $7.5 million settlement with developer Kaanapali Land LLC and its bankrupt subsidiary over claims that its pesticide-mixing activities at a leased Navy site damaged the surrounding environment. In a motion to enter a consent decree filed Thursday, the government said it had reached a proposed settlement with the Hawaii developer, which agreed to pay $4.9 million to the Navy, $2.5 million for restoration projects and $100,000 to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for restoration work at a former pesticide mixing site it had leased within the Pearl Harbor Naval...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS