Pro Say: Does The Holmes Verdict Put Startups On Notice?

This week, a federal jury convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes of defrauding investors, but cleared her of charges that she deceived patients with blood-testing technology that she knew didn't work. On this week's Pro Say podcast, we discuss whether this verdict is a warning for other tech startups. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments.

