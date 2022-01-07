Don't Miss It: Gibson Dunn, Paul Weiss Guide Latest Hot Deals

By Charlie Innis (January 7, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week and over the holidays, you may have missed several recently announced deals helmed by firms such as Gibson Dunn and Paul Weiss. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Gibson Dunn, Latham Steer Quidel's $6B Diagnostics Biz Buy COVID-19 and flu test company Quidel Corp., advised by Gibson Dunn, announced Dec. 23 that it plans to buy Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, guided by Latham, in a deal valued at $6 billion in equity to strengthen its testing portfolio and product pipeline. The cash and stock deal calls for Quidel...

