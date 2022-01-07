Yakama Nation Says Wash. City Can't Dodge CERCLA Suit

By Andrew Westney (January 7, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Yakama Nation has pressed a federal judge to find that the tribe can bring claims for reimbursement for hazardous waste costs against a Washington city, saying that federal law specifically gives tribes a right to recoup those costs and that allowing the suit wouldn't impede cleanup efforts. The federally recognized Yakama Nation told the court Thursday that it has standing to bring claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, or CERCLA, to deal with waste leakage from a former 28-acre landfill where the City of Yakima owns land. The city in late December argued that the tribe...

