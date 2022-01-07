FCA Charges Ex-Directors Of Peer-To-Peer Lender With Fraud

By Richard Crump (January 7, 2022, 6:13 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog said Friday that it has charged two former directors of collapsed peer-to-peer lender Collateral (U.K.) Ltd. with fraud. The FCA has alleged that brothers Peter and Andrew Currie dishonestly represented to investors that Collateral was authorized and regulated by the City watchdog to operate as a peer-to-peer lender, knowing this was untrue. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) Peter Currie, 57, and Andrew Currie, 56, who are brothers, each face one charge of fraud by false representation, one charge of fraud by abuse of position and one charge of converting criminal property, the Financial Conduct Authority said. "The FCA...

