FERC Power Deal Rule Redo Flouts Congress, 9th Circ. Hears

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 7, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- Environmental groups and renewable energy industry players on Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's overhaul of regulations implementing a federal law that requires utilities to purchase electricity from small-scale renewable energy producers. The green groups, led by the Sierra Club, said FERC's late 2020 action "gutted" its regulations implementing Congress' policy of supporting independent renewable energy development. The commission's update to its long-standing policies under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act improperly gives states dramatically more leeway to administer PURPA as they see fit, according to the groups. "Refusing to accept that an agency cannot...

