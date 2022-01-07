Goldman Inks Deal With Prysmian In UK Suit Over Cartel

By Christopher Crosby (January 7, 2022, 5:21 PM GMT) -- An Italian cable manufacturer's claims against Goldman Sachs were halted at a London tribunal on Friday after it reached a settlement with the U.S. investment bank over an antitrust lawsuit that arose from a cartel fine. Five members of the Italian cable manufacturer Prysmian Group inked a confidential settlement with Goldman Sachs on Dec. 17 as part of a cartel case against Europe's top power-cable manufacturers at the Competition Appeal Tribunal. The European Commission handed Prysmian, Goldman Sachs and several other cable manufacturers a fine of €302 million ($342 million) in 2014 for running a power cable cartel. Goldman had acquired Prysmian through a private equity fund...

