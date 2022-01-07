Judge Wants Mediation In Student-Athlete Suit Against UHart

By Ivan Moreno (January 7, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge is suggesting mediation in a lawsuit filed by student-athletes challenging the University of Hartford's plan to move from Division I to Division III sports, according to a Thursday order. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea said in a three-sentence order he intends to send the case to mediation unless the parties think it "would clearly be unproductive at this point." The judge gave each side until Jan. 13 to file objections if they are against mediation. The lawsuit filed in July 2021 by eight Division I student-athletes and two Division I student-managers alleges the university's decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS