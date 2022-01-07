Fintech Co. Asks 3rd Circ. To Uphold Antitrust Suit Toss

By Matthew Perlman (January 7, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- Financial services software provider SS&C Technologies has urged the Third Circuit to reject a bid from SEI Global to revive its antitrust claim centered on the termination of a business relationship, saying the lower court was right to view the matter as a contract dispute. SS&C Advent and its parent company made their argument in a response brief on Thursday for an appeal lodged by SEI Global Services Inc. after the suit's October 2020 dismissal in Pennsylvania federal court. The brief noted that U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney had found that SEI is attempting to "shoehorn" breach of contract claims...

