5th Circ. Mulls Punting Texas Abortion Fight To State Court

By Michelle Casady (January 7, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges who heard oral arguments Friday morning in a case challenging Texas' newest abortion law had testy exchanges among themselves while peppering the parties with questions about whether to kick the case to the Texas Supreme Court or remand to the district court. Whole Woman's Health and a coalition of abortion providers challenging the law, which bans most abortions after six weeks, want the case remanded to Judge Robert Pitman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, who in October halted enforcement. But Texas is arguing that there are state law questions...

