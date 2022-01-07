Biden Seeks 3rd Extension From Justices In Immigration Case

By Mike LaSusa (January 7, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- The White House asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a third extension to respond to a petition asking the justices to review a case that could change how officials evaluate whether immigrants represent a "danger to the community." The government's initial deadline to respond to Thewodros Wolie Birhanu's petition for high court review was Nov. 12, 2021, but after two previous requests for one-month delays, the government asked the high court Thursday to again postpone the cutoff until Feb. 12. "This extension is necessary because the attorneys with principal responsibility for final preparation of the government's response has been heavily engaged with...

